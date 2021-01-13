Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 4:52 pm
David Porter Lyda, 88 of Stevenson, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at his home.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in the Lyda Family Cemetery with Brandon Evans officiating.
