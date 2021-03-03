Lucian Earl (L.E.) Smith, 92 and a longtime resident of Trussville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City.
He was born in Dutton on Sept. 5, 1928 to Europe and Didema Hicks Smith. He graduated Pisgah High School in 1948 after serving from June 1946 to Nov. 1947 in the U.S. Army Infantry in Korea as a mechanic.
Lucian was a sheet metal worker/draftsman and shop foreman for more than 50 years at several Birmingham area HVAC companies. Lucian was a member of Deerfoot Baptist Church in Trussville and a former member of South Roebuck Baptist Church.
He was an avid Crimson Tide fan.
Lucian was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 67 years, Charlotte Clark Smith; brothers, Charles, Edwin and Nelmon Smith and an infant son, Stephen Carl Smith.
He is survived by his sisters, Anita Hancock of Dutton, Melba Goolsby (Eddie) of Henagar and Rachel Traylor (Darryl) of Deltona, Florida; sons, Mark D. Smith (Melanie) of Decatur, Timothy E. Smith (Linda) of Trussville and Matthew R. Smith (Julia) of Madison; nine grandchildren; six step-grandchildren, six great grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville. Masks and social distancing requested.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deerfoot Baptist Church in Trussville.