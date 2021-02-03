Dale Wesley Baird, 69 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully at his home following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dale was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia and graduated from Southwest (Atlanta) High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech and Masters Degree in Business from Georgia State.
He enjoyed a successful career in credit management primarily with Georgia Pacific Corp. in Atlanta and Blue Linx in Marietta, Georgia. He loved to work diligently both professionally and at home, and whatever he did, he did as though for the glory of the Lord.
Dale was a man of impeccable honesty, dependability and integrity. These were not words but were the heart of the man. His was a life of promises made and kept.
Dale faithfully loved Shela, his wife of almost 44 years. He loved his three children, Melissa, Ryan and Derrick and his son-in-law, Coy Bailey. Dale and Shela raised kind, caring and responsible children who loved and served Jesus. Dale also loved his three grandsons, Caden, Wyatt and Jackson Bailey, and they dearly loved their “Boo.”
Dale loved the water, boating, skiing and tubing (the faster, the better), and loved teaching others to love it like he did. He spent countless hours patiently pulling numerous youth from church.
In later life, he loved living on Lake Sinclair, then moving to Scottsboro to be closer to Melissa and her family. As he was fighting cancer, just looking at the lake was a comfort and blessing.
He also loved traveling, following NASCAR races, classic cars, Varsity hotdogs in Atlanta, listening to his favorite guitarist Joe Bonamassa and was crazy about his dogs (and all dogs), treating them like family. He had a wonderful sense of humor, often laughing to the point of tears, especially when remembering antics with his best friend, Jerry Davis.
Dale was a man of faith, having accepted Jesus as Lord, and baptized in the waters of Lake Sinclair. He loved his friends and was a trustworthy and considerate “brother.” He will be missed by several friends whom he loved for over 50 years.
He loved…life, his family and the Lord – he was loved in return and will be greatly missed.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Sifton and Elizabeth Baird; his sister, Diane Baird and his son, Ryan Baird.
Due to COVID, the immediate family will participate in a graveside service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Palmer Home for Children (palmerhome.org) or Safe Haven Animal Rescue of Scottsboro (www.safehavencatsanddogs.org) would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.