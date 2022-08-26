Patsy Charlyn Shankles, 65 of Dutton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Donnie Johnston officiating. Burial will follow at New Canaan Cemetery.

Service information

Aug 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel
2226 Shiloh Main Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
10:00AM-2:00PM
W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel
2226 Shiloh Main Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Aug 27
Burial
Saturday, August 27, 2022
3:00PM-4:00PM
New Canaan Cemetery
County Road 47
Dutton, AL 35986
