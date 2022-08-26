Patsy Charlyn Shankles, 65 of Dutton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Donnie Johnston officiating. Burial will follow at New Canaan Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Patsy Charlyn Shankles, 65 of Dutton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Donnie Johnston officiating. Burial will follow at New Canaan Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!