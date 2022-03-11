James D. Boyles, 79 of Skyline, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. James was born in Arab and later relocated to Skyline.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
James is survived by his daughter, Tara Fairbanks Spears (TJ); granddaughter, Stephanie Shelton; grandson, Charlie Spears; sisters, Sue Kelley (Bill), Elizabeth Glidewell and Martha Holderfield and brothers, Bob Boyles and John Boyles (Jimmie).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ida Boyles; sisters, Margaret Tucker (Dallas) and Louise Carver (LV) and brothers, Bill Boyles (Pauline) and Charles Boyles.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.