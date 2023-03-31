Mr. Randy M. Noles, age 72 of Fyffe and formerly of Scottsboro passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
He loved his family, racing and jeep riding in the country. He also loved being an announcer at the race track.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Cates Noles officiating. Burial will follow in Prince Cemetery at Baileytown. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-4 pm.
Mr. Noles is survived by his wife Linda Noles; sister, Joanne Berry; several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; GW Noles; mother, Avis Gables Noles Berry; his son Jason Mical Noles; brothers, Kenneth Noles and James Noles.
