Pete Patterson, 76 of Hollywood, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery with John Frasier officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, from 12-1:30 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his wife, Maranda Patterson; daughters, Ginger (Mitchell) Moore and Hattie Matthews; grandchildren, Adam Alexander, Whitney Payne, Winston Payne III, Austin Payne, Nathan Moore, Rodney Matthews and Britney Matthews Morrow; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Gann; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and church family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Patterson; mother, Nora Lee Caves and father, Pete Patterson.