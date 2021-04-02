Anna Ruth (Gant) Hitchcock left this world in the afternoon of March 27, 2021. She passed away with her two surviving children by her side, in her house, on the farm land on which she was born.
She was the last surviving child of Carrie (Tipton) Gant and George Washington Gant.
She was preceded in death by her eight siblings, Edna Earl Floye, Marvin Hal, Tempie, Bobby, Bunny and Mary (Peaches). She joins her husband of 56 years, Henry Ferry Hitchcock and her two beloved sons, Henry Malcolm Hitchcock and Edgar Perry Hitchcock.
She is survived by her son, George Samuel Hitchcock (Linda); daughter, Amy Ruth Hitchcock; granddaughter, April Annie Oxford (Jon); great granddaughters, Shaniya Lin Oxford and Desiree Ann Oxford; great grandson, Perry James Oxford; granddaughter, Heather Marie Hancock; great grandchildren, Audrey Annette Hancock, Wesley Clayton Hancock, Landon George Hancock and Emmett Samuel Hancock.
She is also survived by dear sister-in-law, Ann (Bobby) Gant and dear friend, Barbara Berger – “like a sister.”
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 a.m., until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to UAB School of Nursing Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to UAB School of Nursing, in memo line write “In Memory of Anna Ruth Hitchcock. Mail to UAB School of Nursing NB 385, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 1720 2nd Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35294-1210.
To donate online: go.uab.edu/annaruthhitchock. Or donate to Northeast Alabama Community College School of Nursing Scholarship Fund.
Write checks to NACC Foundation and note on the check that it is for “Anna Ruth Hitchcock Nursing Scholarship. Mail to NACC Foundation, Heather Rice, P.O. Box 159, Rainsville, AL 35986. To donate online: anna-ruth-hitchcock-memorial-scholarship.square.site.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.