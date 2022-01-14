Brady West was born on Jan. 10. 2022 and became an angel for the Lord that day.
Brady was the son of Caleb and Hannah West of Pleasant Groves. Although Brady’s time here with us was very short, the love for him will be everlasting. The family takes great comfort knowing Brady is safe in the arms of the Lord.
Brady is survived by his father and mother, Caleb and Hannah West; brother, Marshall Lee West; sister, Ella Rae West; grandparents, Nick and Erin West and Josh and Wendy Robinson; great grandparents, Mickey and Sharon West, Donna Buckner, Mike and Bessie Robinson and Larry and Connie Loudermilk; great-great grandparents, Catheryn West, Walker and Barbara Latham and Leonard and Runell Branum; uncles and aunts, Wyatt and Carlie West, Luke West, Drew Robinson and Reese Robinson and several great uncles and aunts and cousins.
Brady was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Dwight Buckner and David and Betty Lou Avans; great-great grandparents, Kenneth West, Tom and Ruby Buckner, Linda Branum, Earl and Alma Robinson, Albert Avans, Ella Avans, Thomas Jay and Mary Lee Pyburn.
Due to circumstances with the condition of the family, services for Brady will be postponed to a later date.
