Gracie Kennamer Williams, 78 of Woodville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Cloverdale Health and Rehab.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Hall officiating. Burial followed in Clay Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Gilbert (Michael) and Kathy Gipson (Tony); son, Roger Williams; grandchildren, Sharion Walls (Kevin) and Bailey Gilbert; great grandchildren, Brock Walls and Kaden Walls and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Williams; son, Eddie Williams; daughter, Sandra Williams and parents, Gordon and Maxie Kennamer.
Mrs. Williams was a former elementary teacher, having taught at Skyline High School until she retired.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.