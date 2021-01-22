Robert Venable, 88 of Hollywood, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Venable and Deborah Venable of Hollywood; brothers, Roy (Gladys) Venable of Stevenson and Ray (Martha) Venable of Hollywood; sister, Ruth Venable (James) Overton and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise Venable; daughter, Donna Venable Watson and son-in-law, Tony Watson; parents, Ollie and Ada Venable; brothers, Wallace and Larry Venable and sisters, Faye McCulley, Sue Garner and Jean Cookston.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro with Ronnie Day and Roy Venable officiating. Burial will follow at Inglis Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
