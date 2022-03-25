John Wesley Wininger, 60 of Guntersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Cemetery.
John is survived by his wife, Angie Wininger; sons, Wesley Wininger of Guntersville, Will Wininger and Murphy Wininger both of Memphis, Tennessee; granddaughter, Annalia (The Girl) Wininger of Guntersville and brother, Tom Wininger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Myrtle Wininger.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.