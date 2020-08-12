Ronda Hancock Crawford Murner, 72, passed away from a heart attack on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at her home in Talladega.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park in Talladega with Usrey Funeral Home in charge and James Jeffery Jr. officiating.
Ronda was from the Dutton area and moved to Talladega in 1974. She was retired from Regions Bank, and then joined her husband, Buddy, at Murner Electric, Heating and Air Conditioning business.
She enjoyred needle point crochet and crafts.
Ronda is survived by her husband, Buddy Murner; sisters, Clara Goff, Wilda Segneri and Bonnie Mellert; brother, Herbert Hancock; sister-in-law, Brenda (Mickey) Parks; three dogs, five cats and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Crawford; son, Darin Crawford; parents, Wheeler and Launa Hancock and brothers, Herschel, Jack and L.C. Hancock of Dutton.