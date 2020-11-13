Anderson Wayne Moore, 70 of Dutton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Anthony Dickerson officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Anderson Wayne Moore, 70 of Dutton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Anthony Dickerson officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!