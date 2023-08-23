Mrs. Mary Frances Robertson, age 85 of Hollywood, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Crestwood Hospital. Funeral services were held on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph Crider officiating. A burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 prior to the service.
Mrs. Robertson is survived by her daughter in law, Deborah Robertson; grandchildren, Tashia Hyde, Charlie (Christina) Robertson, Shalesha Robertson, Lance (Allison) Robertson; great grandson, Brayden, Dawson, Hudson Hyde, Jason Blasz; sisters, Betty Roller, Kathy Hooper, Garlynn Wininger; brother, Michael Hooper; several nieces, nephews; special friend like a daughter, Lisa Crider; expected great granddaughter Rose Virginia Robertson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Robertson; sons, Charlie, Terry and Bruce Robertson; mother and father, Willie Hooper, Clyde Hooper; brothers, Tommy, C.A., Randy, Stanley; sisters, Carolyn Heavey.