Bettye S. Elmore, 70 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Bettye was a Scottsboro High School graduate. After graduation, she joined the US Army from September 1970 until June 1971. After her military service, she worked as a stenographer at Walter Reid Hospital.

