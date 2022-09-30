Bettye S. Elmore, 70 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Bettye was a Scottsboro High School graduate. After graduation, she joined the US Army from September 1970 until June 1971. After her military service, she worked as a stenographer at Walter Reid Hospital.
She enjoyed canning/gardening, reading, sewing/quilting, playing solitaire on the computer, puzzles, gospel music on TV and was a General Hospital fan for over 50 years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Connell and Rev. Bill Ayers officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. until time of service.
Bettye is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Allen Elmore; children, Tina McNabb (Barry), Tammy Staples (Brian) and John Elmore (Kelly) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy Myers Mitchell and Bill S. Mitchell.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
