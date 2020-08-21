Florene Roberts Hughes, 92 of Section, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Section Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by her son, Dewayne (Debbie) Hughes; grandsons, Rusty (Selena) Hughes and Todd (Lindsay) Hughes; great grandchildren, Katie Grace Hughes, Savannah Ryan Hughes, Bryant Dewayne Hughes and Jase Sawyer Hughes; sisters, Lois Hughes and Sue Beam; sister-in-law, Susan Roberts and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Hughes; parents, Homer and Myrtle Roberts; sisters, Mildred Cope and Helen Phillips and brother, Homer Roberts.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.