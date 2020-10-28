Delilah Baker, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Leon Venable officiating. Burial followed at New Prospect Cemetery.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband, William Baker; sons, Kevin Murphy, Anthony Bolding and Rodney Bolding; stepdaughters, Terri (Anthony) Manning and Tammy (Tim) Weaver; brothers, Jerry (Vanessa) Mason, Cecil (Connie) Mason, Floyd (Mary Lou) Mason and Gene (Jackie) Mason; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Bolden; mother, Myrtle Smith; father, Rip Mason; sister, Debra Clark and brother, Donald Mason.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.