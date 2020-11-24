Steven Dawson Beaird, 34 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Dawson proudly followed his grandfather and uncle in service with the Scottsboro Fire Department since 2008 as a firefighter and advanced EMT.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with father-in-law, Mark Schuelke, officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were the Scottsboro Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers were PC Rhymer, Ryan Turner, Johnathan Bellomy, Kenny Jordan, Seth Guffey, Chad Green, Kris Roney, Chance McCarver, Drew Benson, Adam Stiles and Bishop Dawson.
Mr. Beaird is survived by his wife, Alysia Beaird; daughter, Addlee Beaird; son, Easton Beaird; parents, Steven and Emma Dean Beaird; sister, Natalie Beaird; aunt, Deborah Gunter and uncle, Bruce Beaird.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elbert and Scottie Beaird and Porter and Mary Emma Dawson and uncle, Robert Dawson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.