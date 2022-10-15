Eldon Boyd, 83 of Section, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Corinth Baptist Church.
Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his dad, Walter Boyd; mother, Margie Edmonds and grandson, Dane Boyd.
He is survived by his loving wife, Burma and sons, Terry (Sharon) Boyd, Chris Boyd and Kevin (Alicia) Boyd.
Eldon came from a very large family with brothers, Dale (Betty) Boyd, Weldon Peewee (Janice) Boyd, David (Diane) Boyd, John Paul Boyd and Michael Boyd and one sister, Patricia (Bob) Burrow.
He was a beloved granddad to Heath Boyd, Chelsea Boyd, Austin (Cassandra) Boyd and Logan Boyd.
He was looking forward to meeting his first great granddaughter in January.
Eldon Boyd was a very loving husband, father and granddad. He coached his boys in Little League baseball, played sumo wrestling with his grandchildren and carried his wife all over listening to his favorite music – Bluegrass.
He was a kind, gentle giant, so easy to laugh with, never a mean word. He loved big, laughed hard and couldn’t get a word in edgewise.
In the words of Shannon Williams, “He was simply a good human and lived a full life. He left people, places and things better than he found them.” Philippines 1:21.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of ELDON BOYD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.