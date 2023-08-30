Mr. Robert Lee McCamey was one of seven children born to the late Mack and Cora McCamey, on May 29, 1951. Robert departed this life on Aug. 23, 2023 at Highlands Medical Center, Scottsboro, Alabama. Family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro. Funeral services began at 3 p.m., following Wake, with Elder Mansel Brown, officiating. Interment followed at Old Baptist Cemetery, Hollywood, Alabama. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert Anthony McCamey, sisters, Annie Jewel McGill, Hattie Mae McCamey, brothers, Bennie McCamey and Charley McCamey. Robert leaves to cherish his memories, the mother of his two sons, Diane McCamey of Scottsboro, Alabama, and a son, Labron (Roxanne) McCamey of Grant, Alabama, grandchildren, Nicole McCamey, Tyrell (Keri) McCamey, Anthony McCamey Jr., Jordan Poe, Robert McCamey, AJ McCamey and wife (Brittany), a special step granddaughter, Neeka Snodgrass, brothers, Billy (Rebecca) McCamey, J.C. (Connie) McCamey, all of Hollywood, Alabama, sister, Geraldine Clay of Huntsville, Alabama, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert had special friends who he loved dearly, Big Jim Houston, Wedowee, Alabama, Pete Fennell, Ronnie Martin, and Ray Ray Fennell, from Hollywood, Alabama, Calvin Stewart, of Fackler, Alabama., and other friends of Hollywood, Alabama. No one should worry or fret over his destination, because Robert always knew that he was ready to face the Lord. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!