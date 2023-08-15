Charles Lee McCray, age 80 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Saturday, Aug.12, 2023 at his home.
Charles McCray was a simple man. Spending time with his friends and family were a priority to him. Charles graduated from Bibb County High School in 1960. In 1970, he married the love of his life, Mary Mayfield. They soon made their way to Scottsboro, AL to fulfill his dream of becoming a game warden. Charles retired from Alabama Game and Fish in 2003 after many years. He loved his job. Charles loved to hunt and fish. Charles and Mary had a wonderful life together raising their daughters. He was very involved in his grandchildren’s lives. Charles was always there to celebrate their accomplishments, birthdays, graduations, special school activities, and other important celebrations. The grandchildren learned a lot from him. They learned the value of a dollar by taking home leftovers, washing out Ziploc bags, and reusing the ribbons from his Christmas presents. Charles also made it a point to honor our country and veterans whenever he could. Charles loved spending time outside and enjoying nature. He enjoyed and appreciated the little things in life.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Brian Wilkinson officiating.
Mr. McCray is survived by his daughters, Ashley Bailey (Pudge) and Courtney Wilkinson (Brian); grandchildren, Charleigh Fullman (Chandler), Jackson Bailey, Mary Lynn Bailey, Brock Wilkinson, and Brinleigh Wilkinson; and brother, Randy Cicero.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary McCray; father, Benson McCray; and mother, Mattie Lee Cicero. Honorary Pallbearers: Alabama Game Wardens, Rayford Latham, Jim Schrenkel, Jim “Henry” Green.