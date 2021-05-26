Oval “Bubba” Wilborn, born on Jan. 4, 1941, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
He was born in Langston and lived most of his life in Stevenson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Delane Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Langston Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, beginning at 12 p.m. until time of service.
Mr. Wilborn is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Blevins Wilborn; daughter, Cindy (Beaver) Potterfield; granddaughter, Casey (Jerry) Zollo; sisters, Brenda (Larry) Chism and Linda Proctor and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oval and Mildred Wilborn; brothers, Bobby Wilborn and Steve Wilborn and brother-in-law, Tommy Proctor.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.