Mr. John A. Elmore, age 71, from Scottsboro, Alabama, went home to be with the lord on June 21, 2023. He loved his country and was a proud US Army Veteran, who served two tours in Vietnam. After his military Service he went into the carpentry trade. He enjoyed small wood working projects, riding his tractor, watching you tube videos, drinking coffee and talking to people. He loved his wife of 51 years and family. He was always available to help anyway he could from just listening on the phone, to building projects or just making holiday decorations for their yards, He loved to cook and bake.
He is survived by his children, Tina McNabb (Barry), Tammy Staples (Brian), John Elmore (Kelly) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Bettye S, Elmore; parents William Elmore and Ruby Booth; brothers, Charles Elmore and Randy Elmore.
Funeral services was held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral
Home with Rev. Jackie Connell officiating. The burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.