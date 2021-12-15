On Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, Frances Marie Warren Houston, 93, completed her earthly journey and entered into the eternal rest she long desired and prepared for.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with burial following in Hytop Cemetery.
Left behind to cherish the good memories are her children, Sherrill and Dan Garner of Scottsboro, Sandra and Rob Buckner of New Market and Candi and Ron Hillis of Hazel Green; grandchildren, Stephanie and Stewart Thorson, Brittney and Travis Upton, Morgan and Carl Johnson and McKenzie Hillis and great grandchildren, Abigail and Ellie Kate Thorson; Dacy, Cooper, Holden and Brock Upton; Jayce Hillis and Rhylie Johnson.
Her soulmate of 58 years, Charles Houston, along with two grandchildren, Julie Michelle and Steven Daniel Garner and a great granddaughter, Olivia Garner Thorson, were waiting for her arrival.
We want to thank Cloverdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Scottsboro for their tireless love and care for our Mother and Nana during her illness.
Marie came from a long legacy of strength and love. Her parents, Rev. Robert and Cora Warren, had 11 children to establish this bond.
Still here to celebrate their love are Veda (Jack) Manning and Jeannette (Jim Stilwell) and Randy Weddington.
Preceding her in death are siblings, Lena (Bud) Sanders, Rev. Buford Warren (Dorothy Warren, Elvleen Warren), Billy Warren, Rev. Paul Warren, Rev. Jimmy (Betty) Warren, Eula Mae Price, Wilburn Warren and Beulah Faye (Raymond) McAllister.
Also special to the family are living spouses of the siblings, Maxine Warren, Veta Warren and Bill Price. There are also a host of nieces and nephews and continued generations of the family.