Edward Andrew Guffey, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Mr. Guffey is survived by his children, Eddie Guffey, Jeannie (Ronnie) Wise and Betsy (David) Wyatt; grandchildren, Christy McClaughlin, Renea Summerford, Chasity Wilbanks, Kelly Burton, Joe Wise and Shannan Wise; nine great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Guffey and daughter, Teresa Renea Benson.