Brenda Johnson, 80 of Dutton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Adkins officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 12:21 am
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Sherry Johnson; sons, Brett Johnson and Greg Johnson (Donna Holcomb); granddaughter, Breanna Roberts (Ezra); great grandchildren, Gwendolyn Roberts and Madeline Roberts; sister-in-law, Patsy Reed; nephew, Byron Reed (Carrie); great niece, Ellie Reed and great nephew, Jalen Reed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Lucy Reed and brother, Ray Reed.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
