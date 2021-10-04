Paul Brent Border Sr., born on Jan. 15, 1933 in Vigo, Ohio, passed from this life on Sept. 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Lowell V. Border and Doris E. Weinrich Border.
Mr. Border was preceded in death by both of his paternal and maternal grandparents, George V. and Lillian Hinson Border and Lora and Ina Jones Weinrich; his parents; his brother, Lowell R. Border; his sister, Lora B. Lechner; stepfather, Robert H. Lechner; stepmother, Helen Hayes Border and his grandson, Wally Lowery.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara Mae Wallace Border of 69 years; five children, Jane Border Gossett of Athens, Paul Brent Border Jr. (Kim) of Scottsboro, Daniel M. Border (Cindy) of Andersonville, Tennessee, Mary Border Grady (Stewart) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Amy Border Atkins (Rodney) of Arab; 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
Mr. Border retired from TVA after 35 years of employment. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a Christian and an active member of the Church of Christ most of his life.
He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, especially with your mother and at church. He was a talented artist who painted many beautiful paintings for his family. He was an amazing, loving Godly man who led his family by his example of what a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather should be.
His wisdom of life and knowledge of the Bible was a gift to all who were lucky enough to know and love him. He will be terribly missed by his family and friends but what a blessing to know it is to know we will see him again one day. There are no words to describe the love and admiration his family had for him. His absence will leave a great void in the lives of all who loved him.
His life and wonderful legacy was celebrated on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Swearengin Church of Christ. Graveside services will be in Andersonville, Tennessee at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in his name.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.