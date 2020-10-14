Betty Jean Tucker Torbert was born on May 21, 1944 in Jackson County to Lawrence Tucker and Annie May White Tucker.
She departed this life on Sept. 17, 2020 at home in Scottsboro.
Besides her parents, Ms. Torbert was preceded in death by her eight sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra (Kevin) Wallace; three grandchildren, Brittany, Brock and Brandy; one great grandson, Braden, all of Virginia; sisters, Ruby Boyd of Birmingham and Linda Tucker of Scottsboro; brother, Billy Tucker of Scottsboro; sister-in-law, Rosie Tucker of Hollywood and nieces, nephews, a host of friends and relatives.
Betty was a member of North Houston Street Church of Christ.
A memorial service will be held on Oct. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., in Stevenson Park.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be; so, He put His arms around you and whispered, Come to Me.