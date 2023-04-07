Mr. Charles Alford Davis, age 70 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Saturday. He was a US Army Veteran.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home.  A burial will follow in Gant Cemetery.  The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 12:00p.m. till 2 pm.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.