Mr. Charles Alford Davis, age 70 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Saturday. He was a US Army Veteran.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home. A burial will follow in Gant Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 12:00p.m. till 2 pm.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife Joan Davis; two daughters, Debbie Davis Light and Christina Davis; Mother, Jenttie Davis; three sisters, Peggy Petty, Loretta Lamberg, and Angela Gilbreath; two brothers, Bauldemar Galvan and Jose Galvan; 10 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Alford Dawson Davis; son, James Michael Davis; daughter, Angelina Davis; two brothers, William Calvin Davis and William Henry Davis; sister, Brenda Smith and grandson, Bradley Scott Davis.
