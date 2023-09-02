Mr. William Elee Baker, age 76 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
He is survived by his daughters, Terri (Anthony Manning), Tammy (Tim) Weaver; grandchildren, Dusti (Jake) Geckles, Brittany (Wayne) Guffey, Brady Davis, Caden Manning, Emily Manning, Madison Manning; great-grandchildren, Lane Miotke, Chloe Geckles, Draken Guffey, Ruthie Lynn Guffey, Riley Greenway, Raygan Fraiser, and Dixie Frasier; siblings, Jane (Billy) Dobbins, Diane Garner; several special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and Beloved Dog Reagan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delilah Baker; great-granddaughter, Paislee Kayte
Guffey; parents, Bill and Katie Baker; sisters, Ruth Jeffery, Connie Garner, Carol Kirtland; brothers, Ronald Baker, Carl Baker, Leon Baker, George William Baker, Alfred Ray Baker,James Donald Baker; nephew Randy Baker; and Beloved Dog Casper.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at the Scottsboro Funeral Home with Jaime Holcomb officiating. The family received friends on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in the New Prospect Cemetery.