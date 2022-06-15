Janice Fay Allen, 81 of Hytop, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Nila Free Holiness Church with Ray Davis and Terry Davis officiating. She will lie in state at the church Friday, beginning at 11 a.m.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5-9 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Janice is survived by her husband, John Phillip Allen Sr.; sons, John P. Allen Jr., Robert (Robb) R. Allen (Denise), Jeff A. Allen (Amy) and James H. Allen (Michelle); grandchildren, Misty Allen, Breanna Duvall (Ryan), Brittany Allen, James Allen and Alana Allen; sisters, Helen Murga and Dorothy Fairchild (Rich); brother, Peter Yuritch (Anita) and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.