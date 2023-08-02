Michael Joseph Cousins, Jr., age 80, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La on July 29, 2023. Mike (Mickey) was born on May 16, 1943 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He was proceeded in death by his parents Michael Joseph Cousins, Sr and Genevieve St. Romain Cousins, brothers Thomas Cousins and Jimmy Cousins, and niece Katie Cousins. Mike was a proud veteran, serving his country in the army in Europe in the mid 1960’s. He was happiest when he was in the air, having been a certified pilot and instructor for over 50 years. He passed along his joy and knowledge of flying to hundreds of students. Mike retired from Shell Oil in 1992, having filled many positions, including construction supervisor for off shore construction. Viewing will be at the Scottsboro Funeral Home in Scottsboro, Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 from noon until 2 p.m., followed by a graveside ceremony at the Cedarhill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s association.
