Wisie Hodge Ulman, 92 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
A funeral mass was held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Father Thomas Woods officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Ulman is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann (Robert) Vandiver; grandchildren, Christopher (Mary) Dudley and Jerry Oliver; great grandchildren, Raven Dudley and Theia Dudley; sister, Princess Hale and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Ulman; brother, Luther Hodge; sisters, Lula Olinger, Isie Hodge and Ella Olinger and eight half-siblings.
The family wishes to especially thank Kathy Rice and Charlotte Wright who took time for the Aunt Wisie.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.