Arthur Patterson Jr., 89 of Huntsville (formerly of Section) passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Hospice Family Care Center in Huntsville.
Mr. Patterson was retired from Quality Construction in Huntsville.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye Jo Dolberry Patterson; sisters, Rae (Marvin) Bryant and Mary Snider and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Julie Patterson; brothers, William Patterson, Jay S. Patterson, Homer Patterson, Pete Patterson and Melvin Patterson and sisters, Ether Johnson, Retha Thomas and Eera Presley.
Due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, a private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Graveside service and burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, in Scottsboro, at 3 p.m.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held for Mr. Patterson at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.