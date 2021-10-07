Mamie Sisk, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
She was a member of Church of God of Union Assembly.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Marcus Sisk and Bryan Hicks officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Sisk is survived by her sister, Louise Carter; brothers, Kenneth Sisk and Ernest Sisk and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Willie Sisk; sisters, Mary Bell Hill and Fannie Hand and brother, Alex Sisk.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.