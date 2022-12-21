Ralph Thomas Hodges, 81 of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ralph Thomas Hodges, 81 of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!