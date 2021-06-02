Jimmie Beatrice Hutcheson, 84 of Section, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jimmie Beatrice Hutcheson, 84 of Section, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!