Billy Charles Manning, 70, passed away March 12, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen Manning; son, Chris Manning (Josie); daughter, Angela McCoy (DeAndre); daughter, Beverly Miller (Darryl); grandchildren, Morgan, Ishmael, Aliayah and Andrew.
Billy Charles Manning is preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Estella Frame Manning.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Hess officiating. Burial in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
