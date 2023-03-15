Billy Charles Manning, 70, passed away March 12, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen Manning; son, Chris Manning (Josie); daughter, Angela McCoy (DeAndre); daughter, Beverly Miller (Darryl); grandchildren, Morgan, Ishmael, Aliayah and Andrew.

