Mary Jane Turner, 72 of Hollywood, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Jane is survived by her husband of 41 years, Phillip Turner of Hollywood; mother, Bettie Holder of Hollywood; brother, Clyde (Ilena) Holder of Hollywood; nephew, Joseph (Amy) Holder of Stevenson; niece, Erica (Josh) Hill of Hollywood and great nephews, Kain Holder of Stevenson and Carter Hill of Hollywood.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Holder Sr.; sister, Betsy Hale and brother, Perry Holder.
Jane was special education teacher at Brownwood Elementary School for 35 years. Her dedication to her calling and love for her students has left a lasting impression on our community.
A private memorial service will be planned at a later date.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jane’s memory to Lakeview Baptist Church in Hollywood.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.