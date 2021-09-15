Richard Wayne “Rick” Hobbs, 65 of Hytop, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Trading Post Cowboy Church with Phillip Gilliland officiating. Burial will follow in the Gentle Cemetery in Limrock.

Mr. Hobbs is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hobbs; daughters, Kayla (David) Meeks and Misty (Daniel) Boothe; son, Jason Hobbs; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Broyles; brother, Jerry Hobbs and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Hobbs and Vivian Jeffery.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Rick Hobbs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
11:00AM
Trading Post Cowboy Church
10949 US HWY 72
Woodville, AL 35776
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.