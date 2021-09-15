Richard Wayne “Rick” Hobbs, 65 of Hytop, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Trading Post Cowboy Church with Phillip Gilliland officiating. Burial will follow in the Gentle Cemetery in Limrock.
Mr. Hobbs is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hobbs; daughters, Kayla (David) Meeks and Misty (Daniel) Boothe; son, Jason Hobbs; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Broyles; brother, Jerry Hobbs and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Hobbs and Vivian Jeffery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.