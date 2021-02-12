Gracie Mae Brandon, a resident of Pikeville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the age of 92.
She was born in Franklin County, Tennessee on Nov. 2, 1928. She was a member of Pikeville Church of Christ.
A graveside funeral service was held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Liberty Cemetery with Winfred Russell and Bruce Ferguson officiating.
Mrs. Brandon is survived by her children, Nick Brandon (Pam) and Ann Shaddock; son-in-law, Randy Adams; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Wann (R.C.) and Bennie Fraze and brothers, Howard Morris and Frank Morris (Pat).
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Brandon; children, Larry Brandon and Karen Adams; son-in-law, George Shaddock; grandson, Jeremy Brandon; great grandson, Caleb Sweeten; brothers, Albert Morris and Calvin Morris and parents, Frank and Mattie Morris.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.