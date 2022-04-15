Earl Ray Anderson, 54 of Hollywood, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Old Inglish Cemetery in Carnes with Tommy Hurst officiating.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Heather Rae Anderson; son, Dexter Ray Wilson; grandchildren, Chase Bowling and Grace Bowling; sisters, Cynthia Anderson Sullivan and Christy Anderson and brother, Gerold Lee Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Lee Anderson and Rosa Hurst Anderson and a sister, Donna Margo.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.