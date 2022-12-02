Elizabeth Prince, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Prince Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating.
Elizabeth is survived by her niece, Sherry Swords (Randall) and nephew, Donny Woodall (Deb).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen C. Prince; sons, Michael, Rickey and David Prince; parents, Hurley and Clara Carter and sister, Marilyn Woodall.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
