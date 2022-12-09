Delia Faye Gray, 80 of Dutton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Shannon Brewster and Hayden Long officiating. Burial followed in New Canaan Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Delia Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.