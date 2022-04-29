Helen Latham Zale, of Meridianville (previously of Scottsboro) passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2 p.m., at PInehaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kenneth Wells officiating.
Helen is survived by her son, Dan (Jo) Miller; grandchildren, Chad (Heather) Miller, Kelley (Chad) Whitworth and Lori (David) Worley; great grandchildren, Alex Miller, Parker Scott, Patton Miller, Miller Whitworth, Tuck Whitworth, Aidyn Brown, Audrey Worley and David Worley III; sisters, Nita Lyon and Nice’ Loney and brother, Carl Latham.
She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Wells Clayton Whitworth; parents, Gordon and Ira Lee Latham; brothers, Willard Latham and Edward Latham and sister, Paula Manley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.