Claude Rzell “Bud” Langston, 81 of Grant, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
He was born to Floyd and Elizabeth Langston, of Hollytree. He grew up in Paint Rock Valley, where he loved to hunt. In 1965, he met the love of his life, Evelyn Guffey and married her.
On March 17, they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. He was employed by the Goodyear/Acordis Plant in Scottsboro for 32 years.
He loved to hunt, fish and his passion was his garden. He loved teaching his grandkids about life lessons and spending time with them. He also took them fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Langston; daughter, Cyndi (James) Lewis; son, Randall Langston; granddaughters, Taylor Lewis and Danielle Langston; grandson, Matthew Langston; sisters, Vonda “Sis” (Marvin) Popwell, Sue (Robert) Thrower and Ann (Rodney) Bailey and brother, Glen (Bobbie) Langston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Elizabeth Langston and sisters, Nancy Putman, Barbara Gilliam, Omaline Mitchell and Connie Hall.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Alton Willmon and Rev. Nicky Willmon officiating. Burial will follow at Taliaferro Cemetery in Princeton.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.