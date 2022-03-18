Wilda Fay Evett, 74 of Section, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her home.
Fay was a member of Davistown Baptist Church. She drove a school bus for Scottsboro City Schools, driving the track team for 20 years. Most know her as Mrs. Fay.
A very proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her three daughters, Michell and Roger Brandon of Scottsboro, Darlene and Neil Tidwell of Woodville and Patricia and John Tabb of Section; six grandchildren, Brooke Brandon and Zach Brandon of Scottsboro, Judd and Misty Tabb of Section, Ryan and Stacie Tabb of Dutton, Rebecca and Aaron Chapman of Dutton and Corey Tabb of Section; six great grandchildren, Zaliegh Tabb and Chevy Tabb, Adalynn Chapman and Cole Chapman and Awbree and Jase Tabb; brother, J.C. and Glenda Manning of Section and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Fay was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Daniel Brooks Evett, better known to some as “Hillbilly.” He drove a transfer truck, and Fay went on many trips with him and helped him drive.
She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Doris Evett; an infant granddaughter, Jessie Tabb; her parents, Delbert and Nina Manning of Section and in-laws, Jim and Myrtle Evett of Scottsboro.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with her nephews, Leron Manning and Dewayne Manning speaking. Burial will follow in Center Point Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.