Willie B Shook Smith, 90 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home.
Willie was born in the Goose Pond community and was a retired real estate agent with Bulldog Brokers in Georgia.
Willie is survived by her special partner in life for 28 years, Edmond Bilski; her son, Leon Smith; two daughters, Nancy “Ken” Lobb and Sara Juel; five grandchildren, Amy, Chris, Caroline, Jennifer and Aimee; six great grandchildren, Landon, Barrett, Anna, Willie, Joey and Atticus; brother, Johnny Shook and Martha; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Deb Shook and one very special great, great niece, Laine Helton and special daughter, Earlene Scott.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by daughter, Annie Smith; parents, Robert and Emma Shook; brother, Bob Shook and sisters, Mary Burns Simmons and Sara Shook.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Goose Pond Cemetery in Scottsboro. Rudder Funeral in Scottsboro assisted the family.
