Dr. Jon Guy Rogers, 84 of Huntsville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Jon was born in Kansas City, Kansas Jan. 17, 1938 to George Leonard Rogers and Bernice Farmer Rogers.
Jon is survived by his wife, Barbara Rogers; daughter, Laura Tatom (John); son, Todd Rogers (Laura); grandchildren, Rachael Karr, Hannah Karr, Sarah Grace Tatom, Ella Tatom, Samantha Rogers, Abigail Rogers, Whitney Horne, Alex Watson, Brittani Watson, Channing Watson, Nicolette Robare, Elizabeth Failing and Billy Swiggett; stepchildren, Pamela Miller, Pat Whiteman (Hal), John Downey (Karen Childers), Jack Swiggett (Mary), Michele Swiggett, Jeanene Pihkala (Pertti) and Camille See (Spencer) and great grandchildren, Kayden, Keelan and Scott Bailey, Jesup Horne, Oliver Smith and Juliette Robare.
“Papa” was loved by many and touched so many lives. His absence is overwhelming, but his impact and legacy will be felt by many generations.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. After the service, there was a small graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Guntersville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Dr. Jon Rogers to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (give.choa.org) or mail to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329.
See www.laughlinservice.com for full obituary.
